DUBAI Nov 5 Etisalat will cut its profits by 162 million dirhams ($44 million) because of the decision by its Saudi Arabian affiliate Mobily to restate 18 months of earnings, the Abu Dhabi-based firm said on Wednesday.

The United Arab Emirates' biggest telecommunications operator owns 27.5 percent of Mobily, which on Monday cut its profits for 2013 and the first half of 2014 by a combined 1.43 billion riyals ($381.2 million), citing accounting errors.

Etisalat's post-tax profit for 2013 will be reduced by 130 million dirhams and its profit for the nine months to Sept. 30 this year will be cut by 32 million dirhams, it said in a bourse statement. The reductions will be accounted for in Etisalat's fourth-quarter earnings, it added.

($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)