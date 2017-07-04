U.S. denim retailer True Religion files for bankruptcy protection
July 5 Embattled retailer True Religion Apparel Inc said on Wednesday it filed for bankruptcy protection and signed a restructuring agreement with a majority of its lenders.
LAGOS, July 4 Etisalat Nigeria will appoint a new board of directors after lenders moved to foreclose following a collapse in debt renegotiation talks, forcing regulators to intervene to save the company, a telecoms regulatory source told Reuters.
The new board will have a central bank official as interim chairman and Boye Olusanya, a former deputy head at Celtel Nigeria, as new chief executive.
The new interim board made up of six members will operate for six months and will include a member representing shareholders, the source said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Camillus Eboh in Abuja; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* True Religion Brand Jeans says restructuring facilitated through voluntary pre-arranged chapter 11 filing will reduce debt by over 75% or $350 million
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT COURT IN GDANSK REJECTED MOTION FOR THE COMPANY'S BANKRUPTCY FILED BY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN SPOLECZNYCH IN MAY 2016