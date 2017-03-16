EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LAGOS, March 16 Nigerian banks are opposed to converting the dollar portion of a $1.2 billion loan to Etisalat Nigeria into naira and will push for an equity injection as part of new terms after the mobile telecoms operator missed a payment, a banker with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters.
The dollar portion of the loan is about $235 million, the banking source said.
Etisalat Nigeria will meet with lenders on Thursday in a debt discussion mediated by the central bank and the telecom regulator after authorities agreed with local banks to end the prospect of a receivership for the mobile operator. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.