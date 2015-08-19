DUBAI Aug 19 United Arab Emirates' Etisalat will convert to a public joint stock company from a corporation ahead of opening up shares to foreign investors, the company said.

The UAE cabinet has amended articles of association for the country's biggest telecommunications operator, Etisalat said in a statement to the stock exchange on Wednesday.

The amended law gives the government a special share with veto rights, while foreigners will have no voting rights, according to the statement.

Etisalat in June said it would open up to 20 per cent of its shares to non-UAE citizens.

The company has one year to implement the changes, the statement said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)