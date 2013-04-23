DUBAI, April 23 United Arab Emirates' largest telecom operator Etisalat posted a flat first-quarter net profit, the firm said on Tuesday.

A company statement said it made a profit of 1.83 billion dirhams ($498.23 million) in the three months to March 31, compared with 1.81 billion dirhams in the same period a year ago.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)