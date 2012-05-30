By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS May 30 Lobbying group ETNO, whose
members include Deutsche Telekom and Telecom Italia
, on Wednesday urged EU governments to team up with
telecoms operators to fund the roll-out of high-speed networks
as the sector grapples with falling revenues.
The slow roll-out of high-speed networks has fuelled
concerns among policymakers that Europe could become less
competitive than the United States and Asia. Telecoms operators
also fret over the high costs involved.
Authorities across the 27-country European Union should
consider using public funds, especially cash left over from
other projects, the head of ETNO (the European
Telecommunications Network Operators' Association) told a
telecoms conference.
"Governments should exploit the many possibilities that
exist to build networks or passive infrastructure where the
private sector cannot arrive, using the EU structural funds,"
said ETNO head Luigi Gambardella.
"As regards the use of public funds, for example through
public/private partnerships, we expect the European institutions
to look at the benefits that they can bring in terms of helping
infrastructure development," he said.
Telecoms providers may do better to wean investors off
expectations of high dividends and rethink their growth
strategy, Anthony Whelan, a senior Commission official for
telecoms issues, told the conference.
"And for companies as for countries, high (dividend) yields,
be it to bondholders or to shareholders, get in the way of the
financing of potentially productive investments," he said.
"If high yields are driven by poor growth prospects, in both
cases, we need to restart our growth engines in order to get
favourable investment dynamics."
The European Commission, which acts as the executive for the
EU, wants all Europeans to have access to broadband by 2013 and
at least 50 percent of European households to be able to
subscribe to Internet access above 100 Mbps by 2020.
Gambardella also echoed calls by Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone
and France Telecom for a lighter regulatory
hand, saying rules should be mindful of market changes.
"Industry is committed to invest but is expecting both the
European Commission and NRAs (national regulatory authority) to
engage in a review of their policies that takes into account
current and foreseen market conditions," he said.
