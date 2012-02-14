BOSTON Feb 14 Prominent hedge fund manager Eric Mindich made a big bet on Bank of America late last year and prepared his fund, Eton Park Capital Management, to benefit from the ailing bank's rebound in early 2012.

According to a filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Mindich's fund owned 20 million shares in the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender at the end of the fourth quarter. At the end of the third quarter he owned a call option on 2.5 million shares.

Bank of America has surged 48 percent this year but last year its sharp drop had dented many prominent hedge fund managers' portfolios. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)