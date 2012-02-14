(Adds details on Paulson, Soros, Berkowitz)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON Feb 14 Hedge fund managers appear to span the range of emotions over how to play Bank of America after the lender's sharp fall last year burned many investors.

John Paulson, whose Paulson & Co had been an early investor in the bank on bets the economy would bounce back strongly, changed his mind and sold the 64.3 million shares he held at the end of the third quarter, when the share price closed at $6.35

It is unclear when during the final three months of 2011 he liquidated the position. Bank of America Corp shares fell 15 percent during the fourth quarter to end at $5.38.

Bank of America's losses helped turn 2011 into the worst year in Paulson's career when his Advantage Plus fund lost more than 50 percent.

Industry legend George Soros, who invests more than $20 billion of his personal fortune, also eliminated a small holding in Bank of America, selling off the 19,400 shares he held at the end of the third quarter by the end of the fourth quarter.

But prominent manager Eric Mindich played it differently and may have made a good amount of money by betting the ailing lender was poised to rebound. By the end of the fourth quarter his fund, Eton Park, owned 20 million shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender, 8 times the amount he owned at the end of the third quarter.

So far the bet appears to be paying off. The bank's share price has surged 48 percent this year to $7.98.

Another big investor, Bruce Berkowitz' Fairholme Capital, which owned 105 million shares at the end of the third quarter, made only a small change in the portfolio and owned 104 million shares at the end of fourth quarter.

Berkowitz like Paulson was one of last year's notable losers nursing a 30 percent decline. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Phil Berlowitz and Andre Grenon)