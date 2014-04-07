* Agriculture ETPs attract $131 million over Q1 * Commodity ETPs enjoy first positive quarter since Q4 212 * Energy ETPs reverse strong February inflows By Claire Milhench LONDON, April 7 Investors put $129 million into agriculture exchange-traded products (ETPs) in March, according to the latest global data from BlackRock, after droughts in Brazil and severely cold weather in the United States boosted grain prices. Broad commodity ETPs, which give exposure to a diversified basket of commodities, also attracted decent inflows of $174 million. In total, commodity ETPs ended the quarter up $306 million, the first positive quarter since fourth quarter of 2012, BlackRock said. "Commodities have underperformed over the last few years, and investors are tactically beginning to allocate more," said Nick Brooks, head of research and investment strategy at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs. ETPs, whose value is linked to moves in their underlying assets, offer an easy route into commodities for investors. "Given that they're still relatively bullish on global growth, investors are becoming much more constructive towards commodities now," Brooks said. "The big question is whether this will continue in April." If U.S. data continues to be relatively strong, this would set a bullish tone for cyclical commodities over the next few weeks, Brooks said. Agriculture ETPs attracted $131 million in net inflows over the quarter as prices made strong gains due to poor weather across the Americas, which threatened to reduce crop yields. Russia's annexation of the Crimea also triggered concerns about a potential disruption of grain exports from Ukraine. "Corn prices increased steadily during March," said Ursula Marchioni, head of ETP research at iShares EMEA, noting that the futures contract jumped 8.3 percent from the end of February to end of March. "Corn prices were boosted by smaller-than-expected planting and inventory levels. In addition, wheat futures prices jumped sharply, by 15.8 percent during March," she added. SICKLY PIGS Livestock was another strong performer, with lean hogs up 19 percent in March, which S&P Dow Jones Indices deemed "the fattest gain" for the month. This was linked to an outbreak of porcine epidemic diarrhoea virus (PEDv) in the United States, a highly contagious disease that is reducing pig numbers. The best performing sector over the quarter was silver, which attracted $359 million in total. Some investors view silver as a leveraged play on gold. BlackRock said that gold ETPs had experienced a "momentum shift" in the first quarter with interest rates holding steady and gold prices up 7 percent so far this year. Gold ETPs attracted some $626 million in March and $154 million over the quarter, which Marchioni attributed to global political tensions. "However, the recent Fed comments regarding the potential timing of interest rate hikes are worth monitoring as the gold spot price has already dropped 7 percent from the mid-month highs seen on March 14," she added. February's strong inflows into energy ETPs reversed in March, with the sector recording some $186 million in outflows. Brooks said this was driven by U.S.-listed ETP outflows. "The investors who piled into long natural gas ETPs as the price rallied on the back of the extremely cold weather in the U.S. were taking profits," he said. At the end of March, BlackRock's data covered 894 commodity ETPs worldwide, worth some $121.3 billion. Global commodities at end-March (US$ mln) SECTOR MARCH FLOWS MARCH ASSETS Q1 FLOWS Broad/Diversified 174 17,490 -345 Agriculture 129 5,566 131 Energy -186 7,183 -102 Industrial Metals 53 1,951 167 Gold 626 72,649 154 Silver 107 11,736 359 Precious Metals Total 792 89,115 454 TOTAL COMMODITIES 962 121,306 306 Source: BlackRock (Reporting by Claire Milhench)