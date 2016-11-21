BRIEF-Alignvest Acquisition obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
Nov 21 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP said on Monday it would buy Energy Transfer Partners LP in a deal valued at $19.93 billion.
Sunoco Logistics said ETP shareholders would get 1.5 Sunoco units for each ETP share they own, which works out to about $39.30 per share, a slight discount to the stock's Friday close of $39.37.
ETP owns about 21 pct of Sunoco Logistics, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Sunoco Logistics' general partner is a unit of ETP.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.