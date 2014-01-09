* Record $42.9 bln withdrawn globally in 2013-BlackRock * Gold ETPs account for over 90 pct of outflows * December outflows for commodity ETPs at $5.4 bln By Claire Milhench LONDON, Jan 9 Commodity exchange traded products (ETPs) suffered their worst year on record in 2013 as investors dumped their gold holdings and joined the equity rally, data from BlackRock showed. A whopping $42.9 billion was withdrawn from commodity ETPs in 2013, with gold ETPs accounting for $40 billion of those outflows, asset manager BlackRock said. The SPDR Gold ETP lost $25 billion, the single biggest ETP outflow in 2013. December's total outflows topped $5.4 billion, with gold ETPs accounting for $3.6 billion. ETPs, whose value is linked to moves in their underlying assets, are an easy route into commodities for investors and allow asset managers to make quick, tactical shifts. Gold has come to dominate the commodity ETPs space over the last few years, so any negative sentiment towards the metal acts as a massive drag on the asset class as a whole. ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs, said that global commodity ETP assets under management declined by $78 billion to $122 billion in 2013, whilst gold ETP assets fell to $76 billion from $147 billion at the start of the year. Nick Brooks, head of research and investment strategy at ETF Securities, said 46 percent of the decline in gold assets was due to a 28 percent fall in the gold price. The remainder was due to investor outflows. Excluding gold, Brooks said commodity ETPs ended the year with $606 million of net outflows or down $6.9 billion in assets. "There were very mixed views towards broad commodities in 2013," he said. "Demand is strong and the global economy is recovering, and in that environment commodities would normally perform quite well. But there are expectations of quite large supply increases for several key commodities in 2014 and that has held some investors back." Outflows from gold ETPs accelerated in December after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave notice that it would reduce its monthly asset purchases earlier than most analysts expected. "That led to knee-jerk selling of gold ETPs and a decline in the price," said Brooks. "The Fed's decision to taper the monetary stimulus certainly took a toll on gold and other precious metals," agreed Dodd Kittsley, global head of ETP research at BlackRock. "With inflation low and monetary stimulus reduced, investors shifted money to return-producing equities. Gold spot prices also dropped nearly 4 percent in December in the face of headwinds related to rising real rates." BlackRock said that flows shifted significantly in favour of equities in 2013. Funds with U.S. equity exposure accounted for $147.8 billion, or 63 percent of all flows, up from approximately 26 percent in each of the past three years. PRICE PERFORMANCE Investors' preference for equities reflected the disparity in price performance, with the FTSE 100 up 14.4 percent in 2013. Conversely, the S&P GSCI, a popular commodity index, was down 1.22 percent in 2013, marking its third flat or negative consecutive year. A few niche commodities - such as cocoa, soybean meal and cotton - delivered decent returns. Of the major commodities, Brent crude oil was up by almost 7 percent, but ETP investors tend to range-trade crude oil, banking profits after a rally. As a result, oil ETPs had $1.5 billion of outflows in 2013, ETF Securities said, the largest outflows after gold. Energy ETPs as a whole lost almost $1.2 billion in December alone, BlackRock said, a record for its monthly data series, which goes back to January 2010. Gold will face more headwinds in 2014 due to rising real interest rates and a stronger dollar. For the more economically-sensitive commodities, the picture remains mixed due to an expectation of supply surpluses in areas such as copper, U.S. shale oil and aluminium. "As long as the economic recovery continues, there'll be a bias towards overweighting equities and developed markets in particular," said Brooks. "That doesn't mean commodities can't do well, but in that scenario investors are likely to increase their allocations to equities at a more rapid pace than to commodities ex-gold." Global commodities at end-December (US$ mln) SECTOR DEC FLOWS 2013 FLOWS 2013 ASSETS 2013 FLOWS (ETF 2013 ASSETS (ETF (BlackRock) (BlackRock) (BlackRock) Securities) Securities) Broad -101 -498 17,215 -287 16,069 Agriculture -171 -184 4,809 -74 3,791 Energy -1,177 -2,553 7,104 -2,150 6,834 Industrial -107 -213 1,869 -247 1,464 Metals Gold -3,608 -40,145 67,793 -38,069 75,860 Precious Metals -3,819 -39,425 83,600 -35,916 93,993 Total TOTAL -5,376 -42,871 114,597 -38,675 122,152 COMMODITIES Sources: BlackRock, ETF Securities