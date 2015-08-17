* Bargain hunters return to energy ETPs after oil price fall
* Total commodity ETP outflows at $898 mln in July
* Cyclicals suffer on worries about Chinese slowdown
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Aug 17 Investors withdrew a whopping
$2.3 billion from gold exchange-traded products (ETPs) in July
as the dollar strengthened, but energy ETP inflows surged by
some $1.9 billion after oil futures sold off.
Investors have taken a contrarian approach to oil ETPs this
year, shovelling in $8 billion in the first quarter on
expectations of an oil price rebound, then withdrawing $2.67
billion in the second quarter.
An 18 percent fall in Brent crude oil futures in
July prompted investors to return to the market, as many took
the view that prices had troughed.
"The oil price further corrected on greater inventory
builds, the expectation of incremental Iranian production coming
to the market, and dollar strength," said Wei Li, iShares
investment strategist at BlackRock.
"Speculative investors may have come in at these levels to
try to find the bottom."
Gold prices fell to a 5-1/2-year low in July, hurt by
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates for the first time in nearly a decade in September, Li
noted. "This was despite some safe-haven flows
on Greece headlines," she added.
Martin Arnold, FX and commodity strategist at ETF
Securities, an issuer of ETPs, said most of the outflows seemed
to have come from the United States, supporting the argument
that a strengthening dollar linked to decent economic data had
helped trigger a broader gold selloff.
Cyclical commodity ETPs also continued to suffer outflows,
with industrial metals ETPs losing $106 million and broad-basket
commodity ETPs losing $384 million.
Base metals sold off hard in July as investors took fright
over a slowing China, with copper, the bellwether metal
for industrial health, down almost 10 percent.
"The China-bashing just doesn't seem to stop," Arnold said.
"We saw a kneejerk reaction after the renminbi reforms - the
industrial metals declined sharply."
But he added that ETF Securities had started to see some
bargain hunting in copper and aluminium ETPs in early August.
Global commodities at end-July (US$ mln)
SECTOR JULY FLOWS YTD FLOWS
Broad Basket/Diversified -384 -388
Agriculture -72 22
Energy 1,927 7,314
Industrial Metals -106 -175
Gold -2,309 -1,715
Silver 22 101
Other Precious Metals 25 -164
TOTAL COMMODITIES -898 4,996
Source: BlackRock
