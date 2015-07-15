* Total commodity ETP outflows at $976 mln in June * Gold ETPs still losing assets ahead of Fed rate rise * Silver and agriculture ETPs attract inflows By Claire Milhench LONDON, July 15 Energy led a net $976 million in outflows from commodity exchange-traded products (ETPs) in June after a rally in Brent crude oil futures petered out while silver drew inflows, data from BlackRock showed on Wednesday. Some $891 million was redeemed from energy ETPs last month, the data showed, following a period of range-bound trading in Brent that developed into a 4 percent decline in June. In total, some $2.67 billion was pulled from energy ETPs in the second quarter - a reversal of sentiment from the first quarter when investors put $8 billion into energy ETPs, trying to position for an oil price rebound. "The market came to realise that oil prices were unsustainably high given the fact that supply has not been cut," said Nitesh Shah, associate director at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs. Now that oil prices have come off, ETF Securities has seen quite heavy inflows into its oil ETPs from bargain hunters in July, as oil ETP investors tend to buy on the dips. Gold outflows also continued in June, despite the continued uncertainty around Greece, which would normally generate inflows for safe haven assets from European investors. Shah said the lack of interest could be due to gold's weak performance, which has continued into July. He added that U.S. investors were more focused on an expected rise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve later this year, which would be negative for gold. Silver and agriculture ETPs both enjoyed inflows in June, attracting $203 million and $57 million respectively. Silver prices fell about 7 percent over the month, and dipped below $15 an ounce in early July. At these levels it is likely to have attracted investors who see it as oversold. Shah said silver production might dip over the medium term as miners' capital expenditure has fallen. "A lot of silver is mined as a by-product of other metals, so as investment in industrial metals mining reduces, you should see a tightening up of silver," he explained. Agriculture ETPs benefited from investors trying to position ahead of any disruption to crop yields from a strengthening El Nino weather pattern. "Softs like cocoa have already rallied quite strongly this year," Shah said. Global commodities at end-June (US$) SECTOR JUNE FLOWS JUNE ASSETS (mln) (bln) Agriculture 57 4 Energy -891 13.7 Gold -237 60.5 Silver 203 8.9 Other Precious Metals -32 18.3 Other Commodities -77 15 TOTAL COMMODITIES -976 120.5 Source: BlackRock (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by David Evans)