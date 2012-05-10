By Claire Milhench
LONDON, May 10 Investors bailed out of commodity
exchange traded products (ETPs) in April as they rolled back
their risk positions given the stuttering global economic
recovery and mounting pressure on Spain as the eurozone debt
saga continued.
Some $966 million was pulled from U.S. and European
registered commodity ETPs, according to data from BlackRock,
whilst ETF Securities put global net outflows at $569 million.
Fixed income ETPs attracted the bulk of the April inflows, with
some $5.7 billion, BlackRock said.
ETPs include exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded
commodities and exchange-traded notes. All trade on a stock
exchange and their value is linked to the underlying assets.
BlackRock's Steve Cohen, head of investment strategies in
EMEA for iShares, said concerns about global growth and rising
uncertainty in the eurozone had driven European investors back
to government bond ETPs, whilst U.S. investors had looked to
corporate, high yield and emerging market debt.
"Commodity ETP outflows were primarily related to increasing
concerns about deteriorating conditions in Spain, with investors
worried that it could go the way of Greece or Portugal," added
Nicholas Brooks, head of research and investment strategies at
ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs.
"That caused a lot of investors to move to the sidelines as
investors pared risk positions in general."
The "risk off" trend has continued in May after discouraging
jobs data from the U.S. triggered a fresh round of selling in
the more growth-sensitive commodities such as crude oil.
Brooks expects the elections in Greece and France to
encourage more outflows in the broad commodity ETP categories in
May as people reduce risk exposures.
He added that dollar strength had been bad for commodities
in general, as this makes commodities priced in dollars more
expensive for buyers using other currencies.
The S&P GSCI, a popular commodity index, was down 0.51
percent in April, with industrial metals the only sector to post
a positive return, of 0.19 percent.
Industrial metals ETPs attracted some $69 million in April,
according to global data from ETF Securities. BlackRock's data
showed net inflows of $44 million.
COPPER BUCKS THE TREND
Brooks said there had been strong inflows into copper of
some $33 million, with investors more hopeful that China is
moving towards monetary easing. This will be good for copper
from a demand perspective.
"The supply side has been hurt by production disruptions at
mines in Chile, and LME inventories have fallen to very low
levels," he added. "Most analysts are looking for copper to be
in deficit in 2012."
Flows into copper ETPs on the ETF Securities platform have
continued to be strong into May, with ETFS Copper recording the
biggest inflows in a month in the week to May 3.
Energy ETPs were hammered, however, as some of the risk
premium came out of the crude oil price after tensions with Iran
eased, whilst strong production from Saudi Arabia created the
perception that the market was well-supplied.
Oil futures sold off heavily in early May on the back of a
disappointing U.S. jobs number which created doubts about the
strength of the U.S. recovery. Brent crude opened April
at $122.94 a barrel but is now trading at around $113 a barrel.
BlackRock data showed some $274 million of redemptions from
U.S. and Europe energy ETPs whilst ETF Securities data showed
global net outflows of $197 million.
But Brooks noted continued strong inflows into natural gas
ETPs, which attracted some $115 million, after pulling in $311
million in March and $367 million in February.
Henry Hub NG-W-HH prices tumbled to $1.82 per million
British thermal units in mid-April, forcing some production
offline. This has helped the price recover to $2.36 per million
British thermal units, its highest in more than two months.
"Natural gas seems to finally have found some support
after having been stuck in quicksand for several months," noted
Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.
Precious metals ETPs had a bad month, with outflows of $442
million according to BlackRock data. It was U.S. investors that
shunned precious metals with European investors continuing to
seek their "safe haven" status, BlackRock's Cohen said.
Hansen added that talk about additional quantitative easing
in the U.S. had diminished due to a disagreement among Federal
Reserve members as to the correct medicine for the economy.
"This has left gold sailing around without a firm pair of hands
at the wheel," he said in a note.
As of end-April, BlackRock's data covered 833 commodity
ETPs, worth some $190.9 billion. The global figures in the table
below combine BlackRock's numbers for U.S. and Europe-listed
products and exclude other regions.
Some $25.37 billion was invested in commodity ETPs on the
ETF Securities platform at the start of May.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Keiron Henderson)