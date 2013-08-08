* Energy ETPs attract $142 mln globally in July * Gold exodus continues with outflows of $2.6 bln * Silver bucks the trend, attracts $357 mln By Claire Milhench LONDON, Aug 8 A strong rally in the price of U.S. crude in July coupled with a general improvement in the American economy has encouraged investors to return to energy exchange traded products (ETPs) after several months of outflows. Some $142 million was invested in energy ETPs in July, according to data from BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager. This follows outflows of $90 million in June, $48 million in May, $89 million in April and $423 million in March. By contrast, some $2.6 billion was withdrawn from gold ETPs in July while industrial metals ETPs lost $157 million. ETPs, whose value is linked to moves in their underlying assets, are an easy route into commodities for investors and allow asset managers to make swift tactical switches. "Generally investors have been cautious on commodities due to the poor performance but energy has bucked the overall trend and done quite well," said Russ Koesterich, chief investment strategist at BlackRock. He said energy had held up better than industrial metals because these tend to be more influenced by Chinese demand, and China's economy has been slowing. "But energy is still very driven by the U.S. economy and while it is not growing at gangbuster rates, we are seeing a gradual improvement." On the supply side, he cited the unexpectedly large drawdowns in U.S. crude oil inventories at delivery hub Cushing, Oklahoma in July, with strong demand from U.S. refineries. This kickstarted a rally in U.S. crude oil futures that saw prices rise by almost $9 a barrel in the month, to end July at more than $105 a barrel. The S&P GSCI Energy index was also up 7.1 percent in July. "There has also been a lot of production coming offline in the Middle East and Africa, in Nigeria and Libya, and a significant reduction in Iranian exports, so there has been more of a bid in the energy complex than other parts of the commodity sector," Koesterich said. The exodus out of gold continued, taking year-to-date outflows to $30.9 billion. Investors preferred to put money into U.S. equities after a decent second quarter earnings season, Koesterich said. Yet gold had a relatively strong month performance-wise, with the S&P GSCI Gold Index up 7.1 percent. Gold is out of favour with investors due to lower inflation expectations and a belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon reduce its bond buying programme, which has been suppressing interest rates. Once real interest rates rise, the opportunity cost for holding assets such as gold, which produce no income, will increase, Koesterich said. VALUE IN SILVER Despite the disenchantment with gold, silver ETPs attracted some $357 million in July. Nitesh Shah, a research analyst at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs, said technical indicators suggested the pessimism around the metal had gone too far. Silver sold off heavily in April and traded at around the $20 an ounce level throughout July. "People are seeing some value in individual commodities that have been quite beaten up through this period," he said. Broad basket commodity ETPs also attracted interest, which Shah attributed to stronger manufacturing PMI data from the United States, China and Europe. "These surveys had been quite weak over the past few months, but last week they were all above 50, indicating expansion, which is quite a bullish signal." But industrial metals ETPs stayed in the dog house as worries about China and its demand for copper acted as a drag on the whole segment for much of July. Shah said ETF Securities was now seeing rising investor interest in zinc, lead and tin. "We're seeing more diversification - the smaller, more esoteric commodities are starting to generate more interest," he said. This suggests fundamental supply and demand drivers are beginning to re-assert themselves, with investors moving away from the "risk-on, risk-off" behaviour they have adopted in commodities markets for so long. At the end of July, BlackRock's data covered 934 commodity ETPs worldwide, worth some $132.8 billion. The table below shows global commodities ETPs at end-July (US$ mln): SECTOR FLOWS ASSETS Broad/Diversified 151 17,551 Agriculture -60 5,077 Energy 142 7,930 Industrial metals -157 2,047 Gold -2,568 83,740 Silver 357 11,546 Other precious metals -105 4,866 Precious metals total -2,316 100,152 TOTAL COMMODITIES -2,241 132,757 Source: BlackRock (Editing by James Jukwey)