By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Aug 8 A strong rally in the price of
U.S. crude in July coupled with a general improvement in the
American economy has encouraged investors to return to energy
exchange traded products (ETPs) after several months of
outflows.
Some $142 million was invested in energy ETPs in July,
according to data from BlackRock, the world's biggest asset
manager. This follows outflows of $90 million in June, $48
million in May, $89 million in April and $423 million in March.
By contrast, some $2.6 billion was withdrawn from gold ETPs
in July while industrial metals ETPs lost $157 million.
ETPs, whose value is linked to moves in their underlying
assets, are an easy route into commodities for investors and
allow asset managers to make swift tactical switches.
"Generally investors have been cautious on commodities due
to the poor performance but energy has bucked the overall trend
and done quite well," said Russ Koesterich, chief investment
strategist at BlackRock.
He said energy had held up better than industrial metals
because these tend to be more influenced by Chinese demand, and
China's economy has been slowing. "But energy is still very
driven by the U.S. economy and while it is not growing at
gangbuster rates, we are seeing a gradual improvement."
On the supply side, he cited the unexpectedly large
drawdowns in U.S. crude oil inventories at delivery hub Cushing,
Oklahoma in July, with strong demand from U.S. refineries.
This kickstarted a rally in U.S. crude oil futures
that saw prices rise by almost $9 a barrel in the month, to end
July at more than $105 a barrel. The S&P GSCI Energy index was
also up 7.1 percent in July.
"There has also been a lot of production coming offline in
the Middle East and Africa, in Nigeria and Libya, and a
significant reduction in Iranian exports, so there has been more
of a bid in the energy complex than other parts of the commodity
sector," Koesterich said.
The exodus out of gold continued, taking year-to-date
outflows to $30.9 billion. Investors preferred to put money into
U.S. equities after a decent second quarter earnings season,
Koesterich said. Yet gold had a relatively strong month
performance-wise, with the S&P GSCI Gold Index up 7.1 percent.
Gold is out of favour with investors due to lower inflation
expectations and a belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
soon reduce its bond buying programme, which has been
suppressing interest rates. Once real interest rates rise, the
opportunity cost for holding assets such as gold, which produce
no income, will increase, Koesterich said.
VALUE IN SILVER
Despite the disenchantment with gold, silver ETPs attracted
some $357 million in July. Nitesh Shah, a research analyst at
ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs, said technical indicators
suggested the pessimism around the metal had gone too far.
Silver sold off heavily in April and traded at around
the $20 an ounce level throughout July. "People are seeing some
value in individual commodities that have been quite beaten up
through this period," he said.
Broad basket commodity ETPs also attracted interest, which
Shah attributed to stronger manufacturing PMI data from the
United States, China and Europe. "These surveys had been quite
weak over the past few months, but last week they were all above
50, indicating expansion, which is quite a bullish signal."
But industrial metals ETPs stayed in the dog house as
worries about China and its demand for copper acted as a
drag on the whole segment for much of July.
Shah said ETF Securities was now seeing rising investor
interest in zinc, lead and tin. "We're seeing more
diversification - the smaller, more esoteric commodities are
starting to generate more interest," he said.
This suggests fundamental supply and demand drivers are
beginning to re-assert themselves, with investors moving away
from the "risk-on, risk-off" behaviour they have adopted in
commodities markets for so long.
At the end of July, BlackRock's data covered 934 commodity
ETPs worldwide, worth some $132.8 billion. The table below shows
global commodities ETPs at end-July (US$ mln):
SECTOR FLOWS ASSETS
Broad/Diversified 151 17,551
Agriculture -60 5,077
Energy 142 7,930
Industrial metals -157 2,047
Gold -2,568 83,740
Silver 357 11,546
Other precious metals -105 4,866
Precious metals total -2,316 100,152
TOTAL COMMODITIES -2,241 132,757
Source: BlackRock
(Editing by James Jukwey)