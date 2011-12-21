NEW YORK Dec 21 An adviser for a unit of
E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O), whose public professional
record was tainted by a disclosure about auction-rate
securities, can ask a court to wipe away those details, an
arbitration panel ruled.
Arbitrators recommended expunging a disclosure from a
public regulatory filing for William Velthaus, an adviser for
E*Trade Securities LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey, about a
$200,000 arbitration claim the investors filed against E*Trade
in March. Industry rules require that a court confirm the
expungement ruling.
Velthaus did not knowingly provide incorrect information
about the safety of various auction rate securities he sold to
two investors in 2005, according to a finding by a Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel.
The auction-rate securities market, which ground to a halt
during the financial crisis of 2008, remains a headache for
many brokers whose disclosure records include details about
arbitration complaints filed by investors against their firms.
Auction-rate securities were sold as highly liquid short-term
instruments similar to money-market funds, but with slightly
higher returns.
But the $330 billion auction-rate market failed as large
investment banks that ran the auctions faced liquidity crunches
and thousands of investors were left holding securities that
could not be sold. The instruments were sold for more than a
decade by advisers with few problems prior to the financial
crisis.
"I think we're going to see a lot more of these cases,"
said Marc Dobin, a lawyer in Jupiter, Florida who represents
brokers.
E*Trade reached a settlement with state securities
regulators in October to return approximately $100 million to
clients whose funds have been frozen in the auction rate
securities. The firm also agreed to a $5 million fine.
Velthaus was not named as a party in the arbitration case,
but industry rules required E*Trade to disclose it in his
record because the investors, Laura Bogolin and Roy Lee Harvey
of Georgia, mentioned his name in their statement of claim,
according to John Bersin, an E*Trade vice president and
associate general counsel.
E*Trade requested the expungement on Velthaus' behalf after
entering a settlement with the investors, Bersin told Reuters.
Investors, in certain settlements, agree not to oppose a firm's
expungement request, say lawyers.
A lawyer for the investors did not respond to a call or
e-mail requesting comment.
The investors' case is among a handful that were filed
before E*Trade agreed to the $100-million settlement with state
regulators, said Bersin.
E*Trade does not have a brokerage-wide policy for trying to
clean up the records of brokers that have been marred by the
firm's problems with auction-rate securities, said Bersin.
Instead the company will consider such requests on a
case-by-case basis, he said.
A FINRA regulatory filing for Velthaus still includes
details about other auction-rate cases E*Trade settled with
investors. Velthaus, who denied the claims, did not contribute
to those settlements or admit to any wrongdoing, according to
the filing.
