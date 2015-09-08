MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 8 E*Trade Financial Inc said on Tuesday it expected to post a loss in the current quarter due to a charge related to a restructuring of its bank's balance sheet.
The company said it would eliminate all of the bank's $4.4 billion of wholesale funding obligations by the end of the quarter.
E*Trade said it will record a related pre-tax charge of about $410 million in the third quarter.
E*Trade's shares were up 3.4 percent in premarket trading at $26.23. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 25 Uber Technologies Inc suspended its pilot program for driverless cars on Saturday after a vehicle equipped with the nascent technology crashed on an Arizona roadway, the ride-hailing company and local police said.