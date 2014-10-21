(Adds details)
Oct 21 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp
reported a better-than-expected 83 percent jump in
third-quarter profit on Tuesday as trading activity surged and
it set aside less money to cover bad loans.
The company's net income rose to $86 million, or 29 cents
per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $47 million,
or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 5.5 percent to $440 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 22 cents per
share on revenue of $424.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"Our core business showed strength despite the typically
slower summer months and uncertainty in the broader global
markets," Chief Executive Paul Idzik said in a statement.
Trading and investing income rose 22.3 percent to $170
million.
Discount brokers' profits are tied to both customer trading
activity and interest rates on the cash customers have in their
accounts.
E*Trade added 24,000 new brokerage accounts during the
quarter, compared with 13,000 in the third quarter of 2013.
The company, which almost failed during the financial crisis
due to its bank's subprime mortgage portfolio, set aside $10
million to cover loan losses, down from $37 million in the
year-earlier quarter.
Daily average revenue trades rose 5.75 percent to 153,494,
while the average commission fell marginally to $11.05 per trade
from $11.15.
Discount brokerage pioneer Charles Schwab Corp said
last week that its third-quarter profit climbed 11 percent from
a year earlier due to double-digit growth in management fees and
interest revenue.
E*Trade's consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio, a key measure
of its capital strength that is closely watched by investors,
rose to 7.7 percent from 7.5 percent in the prior quarter.
The company's shares were slightly higher at $21.18 in
extended trading after closing at $20.94 on the Nasdaq. The
stock has gained about 6.6 percent this year.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Avik Das in Bangalore;
Editing by Ted Kerr)