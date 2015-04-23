BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care prices common stock offering of 18 mln shares
* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc - prices common stock offering of 18 million shares at $1.25 per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nGbOLP) Further company coverage:
April 23 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp's quarterly profit plunged about 59 percent, hurt by lower commissions from trading services.
The company's net income fell to $40 million, or 14 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 from $97 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total net revenue fell 4 percent to $456 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc - prices common stock offering of 18 million shares at $1.25 per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nGbOLP) Further company coverage:
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: