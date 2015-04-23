(Adds comments from company executives)
April 23 E*Trade Financial Corp's
first-quarter profit fell 59 percent, hurt by lower trading
volume and losses related to retiring $73 million of corporate
debt, the New York-based financial company said on Thursday.
Excluding the debt retirement charge, the company earned $85
million, or 29 cents a share, down 12 percent from $97 million,
or 33 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2014.
Analysts had forecast profit of 24 cents a
share, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
E*Trade, which operates a discount broker-dealer and a bank,
said net revenue fell 4 percent to $456 million. Operating
expenses rose to $300 million from $290 million.
Chief Executive Paul Idzik said on a conference call with
analysts that E*Trade had made big strides in reducing bad
subprime loans that brought it to the brink of bankruptcy during
the financial crisis. It is no longer under close scrutiny from
the Comptroller of the Currency, he said, but continues to be
subject to special controls from the Federal Reserve and the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
E*Trade last quarter gained approval from regulators to
shift capital from its bank to use in its core brokerage
operations. It also has reduced its debt interest costs by more
than 70 percent by buying back debt.
"With debt reduction behind us, we put our attention to how
to put our capital to work," Idzik said, outlining new
investments in technology, mobile trading and risk-management
that the company is making.
The company also shaved $617 million from its loan
portfolio, and said its credit risk has diminished with each
passing quarter.
Like larger rivals Charles Schwab Corp and TD
Ameritrade Holding Corp, E*Trade said customers eased
their trading during the volatile stock market of the first
quarter and have pulled back even further in April.
Average trades on which E*Trade charges commissions fell 14
percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 169,951 a
day, even as the average commission per trade rose 3 percent to
$10.94 from $10.64. The jump reflects increased customer use of
option trades that cost more than stock trades.
E*Trade added 39,000 customer accounts during the quarter
while fee-based assets and margin balances from customers also
rose. The higher margin borrowing to clients buying stocks
helped bolster net interest revenue, the company said
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)