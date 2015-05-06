NEW YORK May 6 E*Trade Financial Corp will recognize an income tax benefit of about $225 million this quarter following a settlement with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, the financial services company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The vast majority of the benefit will be used to reduce future tax bills, E*Trade wrote in its quarterly 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The settlement derives from an IRS examination of the deductibility of a loss realized in the third quarter of 2009 from exchanging interest-bearing corporate debt for non interest-bearing convertible debt. E*Trade, parent of a bank and a discount broker-dealer, was at the time under severe financial stress from making subprime mortgages.

Settlement of the uncertain tax position occurred this month, the company reported.

Separately, E*Trade said it was sued in a putative class-action in March for allegedly enriching itself and breaching its fiduciary duty by routing customers' orders to certain market-makers and exchanges. E*Trade and other brokerage firms that process high volumes of retail trades are paid by certain professional traders and dealers for such orders.

The company said it will "defend itself vigorously" against the suit, which was filed in federal court in the Northern District of California by defendant Ty Rayner on behalf of himself and others. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Christian Plumb)