NEW YORK Aug 6 The Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority is examining the way E*Trade Securities
prices and sends customer stock orders to an affiliate, E*Trade
said in a quarterly regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The notice was the first from the discount broker's parent,
E*Trade Financial Corp, to disclose that a regulator is
investigating trading practices and procedures between the firm
and its market-making affiliate. FINRA notified it of the exam
on July 11, E*Trade said.
E*Trade has previously said it was reviewing its
order-routing practices and procedures following a complaint
from former board member Kenneth Griffin about whether it was
meeting its obligations to ensure "best executions" for
customers.
Griffin, the founder of hedge fund Citadel LLC, which runs a
competing trade execution business, earlier this year resigned
from the E*Trade board and sold Citadel's 9.6 percent stake in
the discount broker.
E*Trade also said in the filing that banking regulators and
federal securities regulators "may initiate investigations" into
its historical order-routing practices. Those could lead to
monetary penalties, cease-and-desist orders and private lawsuits
from customers that could each "materially and adversely affect"
its broker-dealer business, the company said.
E*Trade said at the end of June that it was taking a $142.4
million impairment charge to close G1 Execution, and plans to
sell the unit within six months.
FINRA, a private regulator delegated by the Securities and
Exchange Commission to oversee brokerage firms, is investigating
order routing practices at both E*Trade and G1 Execution, the
filing said.
Separately, E*Trade said that a customer named John Scranton
has filed a suit that seeks class-action status in the Superior
Court of California alleging that E*Trade Securities failed to
make good on promises involving options trades. He accused the
firm of misrepresenting on its website that it would
automatically exercise options that were profitable by 1 cent or
more on their expiration date.
E*Trade said it "continue to defend itself vigorously"
against Scranton's suit, which was filed on April 30, 2013.
An E*Trade spokesman said in an email that he could not
comment beyond the filing on the lawsuits or the sales process
for G1 Execution.