* Client trades down 20 pct from last year, up 20 pct from
Dec
* Assets in brokerage accounts up $700 million
* Analyst says metrics better than expected
* Shares up 0.87 pct on Monday morning
Feb 13 Online broker E*Trade Financial
Corp said on Monday its trading volume fell 20 percent
from a year earlier, but rose 20 percent from December, when
many investors moved to the sidelines due to uncertainty in the
markets.
E*Trade's clients made an average of 145,390 daily revenue
trades - a widely watched industry measure - in January.
New York-based E*Trade also said it added 10,041 net new
brokerage accounts in the month. Client assets in brokerage
accounts increased by $700 million, compared with rises of $1.2
billion a year earlier and $500 million in December.
JMP analyst David Trone said the trading numbers were
better than he had expected and noted that the 8 percent
month-over-month rise in client brokerage assets was better than
the 4 percent increase in the Standard & Poor's 500 in the
month.
Share of E*Trade were up 0.97 percent at $9.29 on Monday
morning.
Total customer assets were $185.4 billion, up 2.3 percent
from a year earlier.
Rival brokerage TD Ameritrade said on Wednesday that its
trading volume was down 17 percent in January from a year
earlier at an average of 374,000 trades per day. That was up 18
percent from December.
(Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Walden Siew and Gerald
E. McCormick)