By John McCrank
Oct 19 E*Trade Financial (ETFC.O) third-quarter
earnings surged on higher trading levels at the U.S. online
brokerage, lower loan loss provisions and a gain from the
taxable liquidation of a European subsidiary.
Much of the improvement reflected a jump the number of
stock trades placed through the brokerage during a quarter in
which market volatility surged. Like many investors, E*Trade
clients were edgy as a drumbeat of negative news signaled that
the global economy could fall back into recession. That
triggered heavy online trading activity.
The company said on Wednesday net income rose to $70.7
million, or 24 cents a share, from $8.4 million, or 3 cents, a
year earlier, when the company said it had its slowest trading
quarter since at least 2005.
E*Trade recorded several one-time items, including a tax
benefit of around $62 million related to the liquidation of a
European subsidiary. Without those items, the results met
expectations, E*Trade Chief Executive Steven Freiberg said in
an interview.
Analysts on average expected E*Trade to earn 18 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Daily client trades rose 30 percent to an average of
165,000 a day, as market volatility increased. The U.S. debt
ceiling stalemate, the downgrading of the U.S. credit rating
and concerns that Europe's debt problem all contributed to the
turmoil.
The higher trading levels were not able to fully offset a
decline in average commission per trade, at $10.76, compared
with $11.03 in the third quarter of 2010.
"We saw commission and fee and service charges and gains on
loans and securities all came in a bit weaker than expected,"
said Chris Allen, an analyst at Evercore Partners.
He said that contributed to the company's revenue coming in
at $507.3 million, which was up from $489.4 million a year
earlier, but below the $519.7 million expected by analysts.
Freiberg said that lower interest rates were hurting
margins at all financial institutions, and added that if the
economic environment deteriorates, it could put pressure on the
company's legacy mortgage portfolio, which caused the firm
several years of losses starting in 2007.
"When we look at the big picture, it clearly feels like a
better year on the performance statistics by a fair measure. On
the other hand, we are still concerned about the macroeconomic
environment on several fronts," he said.
Loan loss provisions at E*Trade fell to $98.4 million, from
$152 million a year earlier.
Loans in E*Trade's home equity portfolio that were 30 to 89
days delinquent -- seen as the company's greatest exposure to
loan losses-- were flat from the previous quarter, and down 22
percent from a year earlier.
STRATEGIC REVIEW "ON TRACK"
E*Trade recently bowed to pressure from its largest
shareholder, hedge fund Citadel LLC, and initiated a strategic
review that could result in the sale of the company.
Freiberg said the review, led by the company's board, a
special committee of the board, and Goldman Sachs, was making
progress.
"But we haven't basically gotten to a definitive point," he
said.
The company had net new brokerage assets of $2.6 billion,
compared with $1.5 billion in the prior quarter and $1.4
billion a year earlier.
At quarter end, the E*Trade had 4.3 million customer
accounts, including 2.8 million brokerage accounts.
Net new brokerage accounts of 13,000 were down from 25,000
in the prior quarter, but up from 7,000 a year earlier.
Peer Charles Schwab Corp reported earnings that came in a
penny shy of analysts' expectations, as stronger trading levels
were not enough to offset weaker equity markets and slumping
interest rates. [ID:nN1E79G08E]
Trading revenue makes up less of Schwab's overall revenue
than it does for E*Trade, and TD Ameritrade, which is scheduled
to report its quarterly results next Tuesday.
