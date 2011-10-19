* Q3 EPS $0.24 vs $0.3 year earlier

* One-time items helped company beat expectations

* Revenue $507.3 mln vs expectations of $519.7 mln (Adds details, analyst and CEO comments, byline)

By John McCrank

Oct 19 E*Trade Financial (ETFC.O) third-quarter earnings surged on higher trading levels at the U.S. online brokerage, lower loan loss provisions and a gain from the taxable liquidation of a European subsidiary.

Much of the improvement reflected a jump the number of stock trades placed through the brokerage during a quarter in which market volatility surged. Like many investors, E*Trade clients were edgy as a drumbeat of negative news signaled that the global economy could fall back into recession. That triggered heavy online trading activity.

The company said on Wednesday net income rose to $70.7 million, or 24 cents a share, from $8.4 million, or 3 cents, a year earlier, when the company said it had its slowest trading quarter since at least 2005.

E*Trade recorded several one-time items, including a tax benefit of around $62 million related to the liquidation of a European subsidiary. Without those items, the results met expectations, E*Trade Chief Executive Steven Freiberg said in an interview.

Analysts on average expected E*Trade to earn 18 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Daily client trades rose 30 percent to an average of 165,000 a day, as market volatility increased. The U.S. debt ceiling stalemate, the downgrading of the U.S. credit rating and concerns that Europe's debt problem all contributed to the turmoil.

The higher trading levels were not able to fully offset a decline in average commission per trade, at $10.76, compared with $11.03 in the third quarter of 2010.

"We saw commission and fee and service charges and gains on loans and securities all came in a bit weaker than expected," said Chris Allen, an analyst at Evercore Partners.

He said that contributed to the company's revenue coming in at $507.3 million, which was up from $489.4 million a year earlier, but below the $519.7 million expected by analysts.

Freiberg said that lower interest rates were hurting margins at all financial institutions, and added that if the economic environment deteriorates, it could put pressure on the company's legacy mortgage portfolio, which caused the firm several years of losses starting in 2007.

"When we look at the big picture, it clearly feels like a better year on the performance statistics by a fair measure. On the other hand, we are still concerned about the macroeconomic environment on several fronts," he said.

Loan loss provisions at E*Trade fell to $98.4 million, from $152 million a year earlier.

Loans in E*Trade's home equity portfolio that were 30 to 89 days delinquent -- seen as the company's greatest exposure to loan losses-- were flat from the previous quarter, and down 22 percent from a year earlier.

STRATEGIC REVIEW "ON TRACK"

E*Trade recently bowed to pressure from its largest shareholder, hedge fund Citadel LLC, and initiated a strategic review that could result in the sale of the company.

Freiberg said the review, led by the company's board, a special committee of the board, and Goldman Sachs, was making progress.

"But we haven't basically gotten to a definitive point," he said.

The company had net new brokerage assets of $2.6 billion, compared with $1.5 billion in the prior quarter and $1.4 billion a year earlier.

At quarter end, the E*Trade had 4.3 million customer accounts, including 2.8 million brokerage accounts.

Net new brokerage accounts of 13,000 were down from 25,000 in the prior quarter, but up from 7,000 a year earlier.

Peer Charles Schwab Corp reported earnings that came in a penny shy of analysts' expectations, as stronger trading levels were not enough to offset weaker equity markets and slumping interest rates. [ID:nN1E79G08E]

Trading revenue makes up less of Schwab's overall revenue than it does for E*Trade, and TD Ameritrade, which is scheduled to report its quarterly results next Tuesday. (Reporting by John McCrank in Toronto; editing by Frank McGurty)