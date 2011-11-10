* E*Trade will not seek a sale of the company

* Shares down 3 percent in aftermarket trade

Nov 10 E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O), which was urged earlier this year to consider a sale of the company by its largest shareholder, on Thursday said its board decided staying independent was the best option.

"The board unanimously determined that the continued execution of the company's business plan is currently the best alternative for increasing stockholder value," the company said.

The New York-based online brokerage in August had commenced a review of its strategic options, including a possible sale, and hired Goldman Sachs as its financial advisor. The study was prompted by hedge fund Citadel Investments, E*Trade's largest stockholder, which complained that E*Trade management was not doing enough to boost the firm's stock price.

Citadel officials were not immediately available for comment.

E*Trade shares fell 3 percent in Nasdaq trade after the closing bell. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric)