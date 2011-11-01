* 2,000 customers have access to futures

* Switch effective immediately

By Jessica Toonkel

Nov 1 E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O) has signed up with Chicago-based futures brokerage R.J.O'Brien in the wake of the collapse of its futures trading partner, MF Global Holding Ltd. MF.N.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Monday and many of the firm's trading partners and their clients could not place futures trades. E*Trade was among those affected.

Early on Tuesday E*Trade had switched to R.J.O'Brien, which handles futures trades for more than 297 introducing brokers and some of the world's largest financial institutions.

"We are focused on working on behalf of our customers, with regulators, and MF Global on a way forward, and have made futures trading available via RJO," a spokeswoman wrote in an e-mailed statement.

A spokesman for RJO did not immediately return a call for comment.

Futures trading is a small portion of E*Trade's brokerage activity. Only 2,000 of the firm's 2.8 million brokerage have access to futures markets, according to a spokeswoman.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Walden Siew)