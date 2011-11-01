* 2,000 customers have access to futures
* Switch effective immediately
By Jessica Toonkel
Nov 1 E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O) has
signed up with Chicago-based futures brokerage R.J.O'Brien in
the wake of the collapse of its futures trading partner, MF
Global Holding Ltd. MF.N.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Monday and many of the
firm's trading partners and their clients could not place
futures trades. E*Trade was among those affected.
Early on Tuesday E*Trade had switched to R.J.O'Brien, which
handles futures trades for more than 297 introducing brokers
and some of the world's largest financial institutions.
"We are focused on working on behalf of our customers, with
regulators, and MF Global on a way forward, and have made
futures trading available via RJO," a spokeswoman wrote in an
e-mailed statement.
A spokesman for RJO did not immediately return a call for
comment.
Futures trading is a small portion of E*Trade's brokerage
activity. Only 2,000 of the firm's 2.8 million brokerage have
access to futures markets, according to a spokeswoman.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Walden Siew)