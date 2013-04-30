NEW YORK, April 30 E*Trade Financial Corp
named Navtej Nandra as president on Tuesday, filling a
post that has been vacant since 2008, and also appointed a new
chief marketing officer.
Nandra, who was head of Morgan Stanley Investment
Management's international operations, will oversee the domestic
retail brokerage operations of New York-based E*Trade, the
company said. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Nandra held
senior management roles in investment banking and wealth
management at Merrill Lynch.
E*Trade also named Liza Landsman to run marketing and
advertising. She was most recently global head of digital
marketing at BlackRock and had previously worked at Citigroup
and Bravas Partners.
Nandra is the first president of E*Trade since Jarrett
Lilien left in 2008. Landsman replaces Nicholas Utton, who was
one of several executives forced out since Chief Executive Paul
Idzik joined E*Trade in January.