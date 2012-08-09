Aug 9 E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O) replaced its chief executive officer, Steven Freiberg, naming Frank Petrilli, the online brokerage's chairman, as interim CEO.

The firm said on Thursday that its board has formed a committee to find a permanent replacement for Freiberg, who joined E*Trade in April 2010.

Petrilli, 61, is a former CEO of TD Waterhouse.

Shares of New York-based E*Trade were up 6 percent at $8.50 in early Nasdaq trading. (Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)