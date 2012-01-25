(Corrects to fix company name in headline)
Jan 25 E*Trade Financial Corp :
* Announces fourth quarter and full year 2011 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.02
* Q4 revenue $475 million versus $518 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly provision for loan losses of $123 million
* Qtrly daily average revenue trades (darts) of 140,000, down
15 percent from prior quarter
* Qtrly net new brokerage assets of $1.7 billion
* Qtrly net new brokerage accounts of 10,000, down from 13,000
in prior quarter
* Says at quarter end, the company reported 4.3 million
customer accounts
* Says net charge-offs in the quarter declined $37 million from
the third quarter to $120 million
* As of December 31, 2011, the company reported a consolidated
tier 1 common ratio of 9.4 percent
