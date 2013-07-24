* Quarter net loss $54.4 mln vs profit $39.5 mln year ago
* Excluding writedown for sale of unit, profit up 50 pct
* Shares jump 4 percent in after-market trading
* Discount broker added 30,000 new accounts in quarter
July 24 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial
Corp reported a second-quarter loss of $54 million on
Wednesday due to a $142 million charge related to the sale of
its market-making unit.
Excluding the loss taken for the unexpected future sale of
its G1 Execution Services business, E*Trade reported a
better-than-expected profit of 21 cents per share on revenue of
$439.9 million. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on
average forecast profit of 12 cents per share on revenue of
$419.8 million.
E*Trade shares, which have gained 52.1 percent this year,
rose more than 4.5 percent in after-market trading following the
release of the second-quarter report. The company's new
management said it has made strong progress in improving its
wobbly credit structure, cutting costs and putting in better
services for brokerage customers.
"We can crisply turn the corner and deliver for our
customers and owners," Chief Executive Paul Idzik said on a
conference call with analysts.
The sale of the market-making unit, which executes stock
trades placed by E*Trade customers and other brokerage firms, is
expected in three to six months. It reflects the New York-based
company's decision to focus on its core retail brokerage and
bank deposit businesses, Idzik said.
E*Trade bought the business in 2001, around the same time it
also began building the commercial bank that ultimately led to
billions of dollars of subprime-related losses during the
financial crisis.
Investors chose to focus on the progress made since Idzik
joined E*Trade in January rather than on the dismantling of G1
Execution.
Citadel LLC founder Kenneth Griffin, who invested more than
$2.6 billion in E*Trade since 2007 before selling the stake
earlier this year at a big profit, had criticized the
inefficiency of the firm's order execution business. Citadel, a
Chicago-based hedge fund, also runs a competing market-making
operation.
"Our decision to exit the market-making business underscores
management's intensifying focus on our core customer franchise
and the desire to concentrate our efforts on areas that directly
support the core of the company," Idzik said in a prepared
statement.
E*Trade reported a net loss of $54.4 million, or 19 cents
per share, for the second quarter, compared with a profit of
$39.5 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company added a net 30,000 brokerage accounts during the
quarter along with $220 billion in new customer assets. Clients
made an average of 150,000 trades during the second quarter,
more than double the total of two years ago. Like larger rival
TD Ameritrade Holdings Corp, which reported its results
earlier this week, E*Trade said client trading in July has
fallen as markets have become less volatile.
E*Trade's provision for loan losses fell to $46.1 million
during the quarter from $67.3 million a year earlier, a sign of
a contraction in its bad loan portfolio. On the conference call,
executives said the provision should range between $40 million
and $60 million over the next few quarters.
The company said its bank's capital strength is
well-positioned for new regulatory rules, while its core
businesses will prosper with rising interest rates. And unlike
competitors TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab Corp,
E*Trade said its net interest spread reflecting the difference
between what it makes on investments and pays for financing grew
during the quarter.
E*Trade's Tier One leverage ratio, a key measure of its
capital strength that is being closely watched by investors,
rose to 9.5 percent of assets from 7.9 percent a year earlier.
That is the benchmark the company said would allow it to soon
ask regulators to move cash from its bank to its holding company
so that it can invest in improvements and, ultimately, return
capital to shareholders through dividends or share buybacks.
Idzik also said the company has completed its $110 million
cost-cutting program and installed a new senior executive team,
including a marketing head who has replaced the advertising
agency that created the firm's celebrated wise-cracking "E*Trade
baby" campaign.