Dec 8 Financial services company E*Trade Financial Corp appointed Shelley Leibowitz to the company's board and risk oversight committee, effective Dec. 10.

Leibowitz is currently an adviser to security intelligence firm Endgame Inc.

She previously worked as the chief information officer at World Bank, Morgan Stanley and Greenwich Capital Markets. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)