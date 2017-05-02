BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Etsy Inc, an e-commerce site for handmade goods, said on Tuesday that Chairman and Chief Executive Chad Dickerson would step down, to be succeeded as CEO by board member Josh Silverman later this week.
The marketplace also reported a first-quarter loss of $421,000 after earning $1.2 million a year ago. One of its shareholders, Black-and-White Capital LP, earlier on Tuesday called on Etsy to explore a sale and separate the roles of chairman and CEO.
Fred Wilson, a director on Etsy's board since 2007, will take over the chairmanship, the company said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited