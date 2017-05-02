May 2 Etsy Inc, an e-commerce site for handmade goods, said on Tuesday that Chairman and Chief Executive Chad Dickerson would step down, to be succeeded as CEO by board member Josh Silverman later this week.

The marketplace also reported a first-quarter loss of $421,000 after earning $1.2 million a year ago. One of its shareholders, Black-and-White Capital LP, earlier on Tuesday called on Etsy to explore a sale and separate the roles of chairman and CEO.

Fred Wilson, a director on Etsy's board since 2007, will take over the chairmanship, the company said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Dan Grebler)