July 17 Shares of e-commerce website Etsy
jumped 30 percent on Friday thanks to a nod from Google
during its quarterly conference call.
Speaking to analysts after its second-quarter report late on
Thursday, Google Chief Business Officer Omid Kordestani pointed
to Brooklyn-based Etsy as a good example of web companies
winning more business due to Google's recent move to index
information and pages within third-party apps.
"Developers like Etsy are already seeing a boost in traffic
as a result of deep linking," Kordestani said.
The jump in Etsy's shares pressured short sellers who
recently increased bets against the company, which has grown
from selling just wooden goods to include other crafts, vintage
goods and recently, mass manufactured products.
"It started with (the) Google commentary last night,"
Wedbush analyst Gil Luria said, adding that short sellers
closing their bets were driving the stock up further.
Suggesting a major increase in bets by short sellers against
Etsy, borrowing volume for its shares jumped 62 percent in early
July, according to SunGard's Astec Analytics.
Trading in Etsy's options surged to an all-time high of
29,000 contracts. Bets on the shares closing above $20 on Friday
made up 45 percent of the options volume.
The stock traded at $20.75, up 23 percent, at midday on
Nasdaq.
(Additional reporting by Saqib Ahmed, Writing by Noel
Randewich; Editing by Dan Grebler)