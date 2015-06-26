* Asset-backed securities seen as key to capital markets union Banks say cut in capital charge a step forward

* European Commission to propose draft law soon (Writes through, adds reaction)

By Huw Jones

LONDON, June 26 European Union plans to stimulate economic growth by tapping markets kicked off on Friday with banking regulators proposing to cut the cost of raising funds from bundled debt.

Asset-backed securities (ABS), which reparcel debt based on loans such as mortgages, have struggled to regain favour in Europe after the sector unravelled in the United States in 2007 to spark financial turmoil.

However, kick-starting ABS is core to European Union plans for a capital markets union (CMU) to boost the amount of market-generated funds to aid economic growth.

The hope is that by increasing banks' ability to refinance loans and sell them to investors, they will be more inclined to boost lending that injects money into the economy.

Banks have said that setting aside large amounts of capital to protect against potential default, as currently required, makes it too expensive to pool debt for sale. But the European Banking Authority (EBA) published recommendations on Friday to cut capital charges on "simple, transparent and standardised" securitised debt that also includes quality checks on the underlying loans.

"Approximately, we are reducing the capital charge by 25 percent on average," senior EBA official Lars Overby told reporters.

Though the ABS market in the United States has returned to pre-crisis levels without regulators cutting capital charges, the European proposals were welcomed by market particpants

"These are good proposals and it's encouraging that they have reduced the capital requirements, broadly-speaking," said Richard Hopkin, managing director of securitisation at AFME, the European banking lobby.

'TIMING CRITICAL'

David Covey, head of European ABS stratetgy at Nomura , said the proposals were a major step, if implemented, towards reducing the reluctance of banks to hold ABS.

EU financial services chief Jonathan Hill wants the basics of capital markets union in place by the end of 2019 and will propose a draft law in the coming months to cut capital charges on ABS, drawing on Friday's advice from regulators.

"Timing is critical here. We need to see the changes coming in as quickly as they can," AFME's Hopkin said.

The EBA proposals refer to banks only and the industry wants capital charges cut also for other potential buyers, such as insurers, to keep the market from shrinking for an eighth straight year. ABS in issuance have fallen from 800 billion euros ($895.04 billion) in 2011 to about 600 billion euros last year.

"To get CMU going we also need to get new buyers of securitisation, and that's not just among insurers," said Simon Hills, of the British Bankers' Association.

About 80 percent to 85 percent of issuance in Europe could potentially be included in the new segment, the EBA said.

Global regulators at the Basel Committee have yet to decide if they, too, will cut their capital charges on ABS.

To qualify for lower charges, the underlying loans must also meet certain credit quality levels and the EBA is proposing a new requirement that bankers who create ABS must have "sufficient expertise".

Non-EU banks that originate ABS would qualify for lower charges if their own capital rules are as strict as those in the 28-country bloc. ($1 = 0.8938 euros)

(Editing by William Hardy and David Goodman)