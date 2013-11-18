* ESMA calls for "joined up" accounting of liquidity risks
* ESMA repeats call for better disclosures on forbearance
* Accounting regulators trying to pare back disclosures
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Nov 18 Big variations in how major
European Union banks do their accounts can leave investors
guessing over their financial health and could also undermine
financial stability, a top regulator said on Monday.
Banks' accounting practices have come under regulatory
scrutiny following the financial crisis when a number of banks,
whose accounts showed they were healthy, had to be rescued by
taxpayers.
Policymakers are now trying to restore confidence in banks
after the crisis so they can obtain more funding from investors
rather than having to rely on central bank money.
Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA), said a review of 39 unamed major banks
showed some improvements in accounting but that accompanying
disclosures sometimes contradicted the main figures.
"Our general line is there should be more tailor-made
disclosures to increase investor confidence in these banks,"
Maijoor told reporters.
Too often there was insufficient information on how a bank
uses derivatives, instruments blamed for compounding the crisis,
the ESMA study said.
Banks and their accountants are about to start preparing
annual statements for 2013 according to mandatory book-keeping
rules known as IFRS.
These statements can already run into hundreds of pages, a
trend accounting regulators are trying to reverse by cracking
down on "clutter" and "boilerplate" disclosures.
The 2013 annual statements will coincide with a review by
regulators of bank balance sheets and stress tests of banks
across the EU, which is likely to reveal capital shortfalls.
Most of the banks in the ESMA review will be supervised directly
by the European Central Bank from late 2014.
ESMA's study makes several recommendations, including
improvements in how banks report the impact of not declaring a
loan in default even though interest payments have been missed -
known as forbearance.
This practice continues even though ESMA has asked for
improvements in reporting forbearance.
More transparency is also needed on a bank's liquidity or
how it can withstand short-term market shocks, and to what
extent its assets could be used immediately to bolster the
bank's liquidity.
The watchdog expects enhanced disclosures in banks' 2013
annual statements on exposures to credit risk and how it is
being mitigated, such as by holding collateral.
ESMA has no power to directly enforce accounting rules and
relies on national regulators.
But big differences in how national regulators approach
these issues - particularly for bank capital requirements -
makes it hard to compare one bank's accounts with another's.
ESMA is taking steps to introduce more consistent
application of book-keeping rules to try to tackle this problem,
Maijoor said.
Greater transparency in bank book-keeping could also pave
the way for investors and markets to put pressure on European
banks to improve their financial stability and close the
valuation gap with U.S. rivals, Maijoor said.
Some EU banks are valued at less than their assets are worth
due to uncertainty over hidden problems while U.S. banks are
valued at a premium to their assets.