LONDON Dec 13 Europe's smallest companies won't have to file annual reports under EU rules after the bloc's parliament agreed exemptions on Tuesday to cut costs and red tape.

Millions of "micro entity" businesses in the European Union will only have to comply with national reporting rules in future, which typically involve providing basic information.

A micro entity was defined by the European Parliament as having a total balance sheet not exceeding 350,000 euros, a net turnover of less than 700,000 euros, and employing no more than 10 people on average in a year.

UEAPME, which represents over 12 million small firms across the EU, said Tuesday's vote ended four years of squabbling over a joint deal with EU states.

"We have fought long and hard on this file and we are very satisfied with the compromise found, a significant simplification effort towards micro companies that simultaneously ensures the transparency that SMEs need," UEAPME Secretary General Andrea Benassi said in a statement.

Member states reached a joint deal on amending EU accounting rules with parliament ahead of the vote and will rubber stamp the agreement at a later date.

"As the majority of businesses of this size don't operate beyond their home country's borders, it makes sense to allow each member state to decide what reporting rules are appropriate, taking account of other reporting requirements under national law and tax regulation," said Nigel Sleigh-Johnson, head of the financial reporting faculty at UK accounting body ICAEW. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)