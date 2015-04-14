By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 14
LONDON, April 14 A top European Union accounting
body will take a more political approach to its work and not shy
away from changing global rules to satisfy EU needs, its new
head said on Tuesday.
The comments from Wolf Klinz signal a more aggressive tone
and broader role for the European Financial Reporting Advisory
Group (EFRAG), an EU body that advises the European Commission
on adopting global accounting rules for the 28-country bloc.
The rules are written by the London-based International
Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and in the past, EFRAG has
stuck to a technical remit and simply recommended their
adoption.
"I do see increasingly the willingness to, if need be,
defend more openly, directly, the European positions," Klinz
told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee.
"Therefore in the future we will see differences between the
proposal that comes from the IASB and the proposed final
standard that will be applied in Europe. That will be the effect
due to the work of EFRAG."
The European Commission has chosen Klinz to head EFRAG's
newly reformed board and the economic affairs committee voted
overwhelmingly on Tuesday in favour of his candidacy, making his
appointment inevitable.
"I see this post as a political one," Klinz said, adding
that the European Union should "use more" the fact that it
provides more funds for the IASB than anyone else.
EFRAG has been seen as the IASB's ambassador in Brussels
rather than the EU ambassador at the IASB in London, Klinz said.
"It should become the uncontested European voice in the
international accounting debate," he told the committee he sat
on himself as a German Liberal until last year.
Accountants are likely to be concerned about politicisiation
of rule setting as they believe it should be purely technical.
But EU policymakers were angered that banks had to be bailed
out in the 2007-09 financial crisis and partly blamed some
book-keeping rules for this.
EFRAG is being reformed to give the EU a clearer voice in
accounting issues and ensure that rules don't undermine
financial stability.
The Group of 20 economies (G20) wants the United States to
align itself with IASB rules, but it has so far resisted,
arguing that some countries deviate from the rules.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)