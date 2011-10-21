BRUSSELS Oct 21 The European Commission on Friday cleared the acquisition by Aeroports de Paris and Aelia, a subsidiary of Lagardere Services , of a controlling interest in a new airport shopping joint venture.

The joint venture combines the business of Duty Free Paris, and the Societe de Distribution Aeroportuaire SAS and the fashion and accessories business of Duty Free Associates at Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports.

"The Commission has found that the transaction would not significantly restrict effective competition in the European Economic Area (EEA) or any substantial part of it," the EU executive said in a statement. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom)