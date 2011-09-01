BRUSSELS, Sept 1 EU regulators are investigating
whether French news agency AFP is receiving illegal aid from
French authorities, after a complaint by German rival DAPD, the
European Commission said.
AFP, though a government-chartered public corporation, is
officially a commercial business independent of the French
government, which is a major customer.
DAPD, the second largest German news agency, complained to
the Commission last year.
"(The Commission's) directorate-general of competition
indeed sent a letter to French authorities setting out
succinctly (a) very preliminary assessment and requesting
information," Commission spokeswoman Amelia Torres said in
emailed comments.
"(The) services have also sent letters to other member
states, asking whether there may be any similar situations."
The Commission can order EU governments to recover state aid
if it is found to breach EU rules.
DAPD news agency was formed in 2010 through the merger of
Deutscher Depeschendienst and the German subsidiary of the
U.S.-based Associated Press.
AFP competes with Reuters, Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA),
the Associated Press, Dow Jones, Bloomberg and other news
agencies.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)