By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 Europe's top farm official said
his proposals to overhaul the European Union's farm policy from
2014 represent a profound reform, despite having resisted calls
to make deep cuts to the bloc's farm spending.
The EU's agriculture commissioner Dacian Ciolos presented
plans on Wednesday to reform the common agricultural policy
(CAP) from 2014, while keeping farm spending at roughly its
current level of 55 billion euros ($75 billion) per year up to
2020.
Critics of the CAP had urged the European Commission to take
advantage of high global food prices and cut the huge subsidies
it pays to farmers.
But against a backdrop of increasing market volatility,
resource scarcity and climate change, Ciolos said current
subsidies should be maintained, but redirected towards tackling
the threats facing farmers.
"For me, a profound reform of the CAP doesn't have to mean a
smaller budget. It means a fundamental revision of the
objectives and the instruments to achieve them," he told
reporters in a briefing before announcing the proposals.
The overall size of the farm budget will ultimately be
decided in separate talks between EU governments on the bloc's
next long-term budget for 2014-20, announced in June.
Ciolos, who is Romanian, said the final shape of the reform
would depend on the outcome of those budget talks, in which some
large member states with high deficits are looking to cut
overall EU spending to help ease pressure on public finances.
"We will need favourable political conditions to agree the
overall EU budget, on which the CAP budget is dependent, and on
which the final shape of the CAP reform is dependent," he said.
Asked how the reform plans would have to be adapted if EU
governments did decide to cut the CAP budget, he said: "Those
are changes that governments and the European Parliament would
have to make, but I hope that won't be the case."
Ciolos said he did not foresee any major opposition to his
proposals from EU governments and lawmakers, who must now
approve them.
"On the key elements of the reform, I don't think there will
be majority opposition. I think the differences in position will
be on how to achieve specific objectives in one member state or
another."
COMBATING VOLATILITY
Ciolos said previous CAP reforms had dismantled EU price
support and drastically reduced the use of controversial market
management tools such as export subsidies.
"We eliminated certain market measures without replacing
them with other tools, because the economic context was
favourable. The current volatility wasn't there before, and nor
was the pressure that we clearly see on natural resources."
As a result, the Commission has proposed making it easier to
activate existing market management tools such as public
intervention and private storage aid in response to volatility.
Plans to force farmers to meet new environmental criteria to
qualify for full EU subsidies drew an angry reaction from the
EU's main farming union.
Copa-Cogeca said proposals requiring arable farmers to grow
at least three different crops, and forcing all farms to leave
seven percent of their farmland ecologically fallow, would force
up costs and reduce total output.
But Ciolos said EU agriculture needed to be both
economically and environmentally sustainable to flourish.
"If we keep artificially separating the issues of
environmental protection and economic performance, I don't think
it's best way of securing the long-term competitiveness of EU
agriculture," he said.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield and
Keiron Henderson)