BRUSSELS Feb 16 Greece's battered public
finances got a minor boost from the European Union on Thursday,
when the bloc's executive said it would repay 35 million euros
($46 million) it wrongly fined Athens for errors in its EU farm
payments.
In a statement, the European Commission said the decision
followed a European court ruling in September, which partially
annulled fines imposed in 2005 over irregularities in EU
payments to Greek arable, livestock and fruit farmers.
Greece is currently locked in negotiations with EU and euro
zone officials over the public spending cuts and labour reforms
needed to secure a second financial bailout, which will total
130 billion euros ($170 billion).
The Commission also announced a fine of 30 million euros for
Britain for inadequate enforcement of EU environmental rules for
farmers, known as cross-compliance. The Netherlands was handed a
similar fine of 15 million euros.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore)