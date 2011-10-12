PARIS Oct 12 France's Agriculture Minister said proposals for more environmentally friendly farm aid presented by the European Commission on Wednesday in its plan to overhaul the EU farm policy were not satisfactory in their current form.

Bruno Le Maire also said maintaining the current budget level was an "absolute minimum" for a reform of the EU's common agricultural policy (CAP) from 2014.

The EU's executive proposed on Wednesday making farm subsidies fairer and more environmentally friendly, in a bid to win support for keeping EU agricultural spending at about 55 billion euro-a-year ($75 billion-a-year) up to 2020. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)