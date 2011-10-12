PARIS Oct 12 France's Agriculture Minister said
proposals for more environmentally friendly farm aid presented
by the European Commission on Wednesday in its plan to overhaul
the EU farm policy were not satisfactory in their current form.
Bruno Le Maire also said maintaining the current budget
level was an "absolute minimum" for a reform of the EU's common
agricultural policy (CAP) from 2014.
The EU's executive proposed on Wednesday making farm
subsidies fairer and more environmentally friendly, in a bid to
win support for keeping EU agricultural spending at about 55
billion euro-a-year ($75 billion-a-year) up to 2020.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)