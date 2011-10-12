(Adds details)

PARIS Oct 12 France's Agriculture Minister criticised the European Commission's proposals for more environmentally friendly farm aid, part of its plan to overhaul the EU farm policy.

The EU's executive presented plans on Wednesday to reform the common agricultural policy (CAP) from 2014, while keeping farm spending at roughly its current level of 55 billion euros ($75 billion) per year up to 2020.

It proposed that 30 percent of payments would be conditional on farmers meeting new environmental criteria: growing at least three crops on arable land; maintaining permanent pasture areas; and leaving 7 percent of farmland ecologically fallow. Organic farms would qualify for the payments automatically.

"In the spirit of innovation, France supports the principle of 'greening' the CAP. But it has to be simple and provide incentives and take account of the budget context. It must meet farms' economic reality and come with the simplification necessary to a greener and more efficient CAP," Bruno Le Maire said in a statement.

"In their current form, the Commission proposals do not meet these objectives," he added.

In the statement, he said France would provide the details of its position at the next meeting of EU farm ministers on Oct. 20.

France is by far the biggest recipient of EU direct farm aid, before Germany and Spain.

Le Maire said maintaining the current budget level in 2014-2020 was a requisite for any reform of the CAP.

"(It) is an absolute minimum, under which no reform will be possible," he said.

Le Maire also said that the redistribution of aid between member states should be fair and called for flexibility in direct subsidy convergence within each member states.

Without naming the sugar quotas, which are set to be abolished from Sept 30, 2015, Le Maire said tools to control output in some sector should be preserved.