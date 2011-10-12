* EU proposes greater focus on challenges facing farmers
* Plans designed to head off threat of cuts to farm
subsidies
* Ministers, farm groups criticise reform proposals
(Adds reaction, link to Reuters Insider interview)
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 The EU's executive proposed on
Wednesday making farm subsidies fairer and more environmentally
friendly, in a bid to win support for keeping EU agricultural
spending at about 55 billion euro-a-year ($75 billion-a-year) up
to 2020.
Critics of the bloc's common agricultural policy (CAP) had
urged the European Commission to take advantage of high global
food prices and cut the huge subsidies it pays to farmers in a
reform of the policy from 2014.
But against a backdrop of increasing market volatility,
resource scarcity and climate change, the Commission had already
rejected calls for subsidy cuts, and said the reform should
refocus spending on the threats facing EU farmers.
"The next decades will be crucial for laying the foundations
of a strong agricultural sector that can cope with climate
change and international competition. Europe needs its farmers.
Farmers need Europe's support," EU agriculture chief Dacian
Ciolos said in a statement.
The Commission's desire to keep overall farm spending at
more or less its current level until 2020 was confirmed in
proposals for the EU's next long-term budget for 2014-20,
announced in June.
The budget stance is supported by pro-farming countries such
as France, whose President Nicolas Sarkozy has pledged to defend
the CAP with an eye on rural support in next year's presidential
elections.
But the plans will face opposition from other countries such
as Britain and Sweden, who want to see a sharp cut in EU farm
spending to fund new growth-enhancing measures such as research
and innovation.
Under the plans, the bloc will start the process of trying
to even out the imbalances in EU aid paid to farmers in western
Europe versus less well-off producers in the east.
But Poland said the plans did not go far enough, and
criticised the fact that it could take until 2028 until equality
was achieved between farmers across the EU.
"This is no reform proposal, but some cosmetic changes that
would prolong the status quo as regards the distribution of the
EU funds," Poland's farm minister Marek Sawicki told a news
conference. "It's a mockery that the Commission, recognising the
need to equalise direct subsidy levels, at the same time
proposes to achieve that over 14 years."
The CAP reform plans must now be jointly approved by EU
governments and lawmakers in the European Parliament -- a
process which is expected to take up to two years to complete.
Ciolos, who is Romanian, said the final shape of the reform
would depend on the outcome of linked talks on the overall EU
budget, where some large states with high deficits are looking
to cut overall spending to ease pressure on public finances.
"We will need favourable political conditions to agree the
overall EU budget, on which the CAP budget is dependent, and on
which the final shape of the CAP reform is dependent," he told
reporters in a briefing before announcing the proposals.
NEW ELEMENTS
At present, farmers in Italy and Greece receive about 400
euros per hectare on average, compared to less than a hundred
euros per hectare in Latvia.
Ciolos said he wanted farmers in all countries to receive at
least 90 percent of the average level of direct payments --
currently about 270 euros per hectare -- but added that the goal
would be only partially implemented by 2020.
To help free up funds for the redistribution, Ciolos said
large individual farms would see their subsidies capped at
300,000 euros a year from 2014.
In future, 30 percent of direct subsidies will be
conditional on meeting new environmental criteria, such as
forcing arable farmers to grow at least three different crops,
and leaving seven percent of farmland fallow.
The plans drew accusations of "greenwash" from
environmentalists who wanted the measures to go further, but EU
farmers said the requirements would hurt their competitiveness.
"It does not make sense to require every single farm to stop
producing on a certain percentage of their land when world food
demand is set to rise by 70 percent by 2050," EU farm union
Copa-Cogeca said in a statement.
French farm minister Bruno Le Maire said the Commission's
environmental proposals were too complex.
"In the spirit of innovation, France supports the principle
of 'greening' the CAP. But it has to be simple and provide
incentives, and take account of the budget context. In their
current form, the Commission proposals do not meet these
objectives," he said in a statement.
UK Environment Secretary Caroline Spelman said Britain was
pleased with proposals to force farmers to do more to help the
environment, but questioned the extent of the proposed reform.
"While some of the Commission's rhetoric is right, overall
we're disappointed, and the proposals as they stand could
actually take us backwards," she said in a statement.
The plans included a proposal to grant EU subsidies only to
"active farmers", and Ciolos said he doubted airports and golf
courses needed the EU farm subsidies they currently receive.
The 27-nation bloc should retain its existing market
management tools after the reform -- including public
intervention and private storage aid -- to cope with market
volatility and future food crises, Ciolos said.
In a last-minute change, the Commission agreed to propose
ending the bloc's system of national sugar production limits and
minimum prices from 2015 -- not in 2016 as had been suggested in
earlier drafts of the reform plans.
The move is designed to avoid a repeat of the current
shortage of sugar on the EU market, and will also allow an
increase in EU sugar exports, which are capped under world trade
rules because of bloc's quota system.
"This is a direct response to a policy that was formulated
without any scarcity of sugar in mind. Changes like this will be
needed to make the bloc's policy efficient in a world where
sugar production is tight," said Keith Flurry, senior soft
commodities analyst at Rabobank.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Warsaw, David
Brough in London and Sybille de La Hamaide and Emmanuel Jarry in
Paris; editing by Rex Merrifield and Keiron Henderson)