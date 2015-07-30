* Measures introduced following Russian embargo last August
* French, Belgian farmers protesting against low prices
BRUSSELS, July 30 Measures to support the price
of EU dairy products, fruit and vegetables implemented last year
in response to a Russian ban on European imports, will be
extended into next year, the European Commission confirmed on
Thursday.
The European Commission, the EU executive, decided to take
some produce off the market because of oversupply last August
after Moscow imposed an embargo on meat, fish, dairy, fruit and
vegetables from the European Union, as well as the United
States, in retaliation for Western sanctions.
Farmers in France and Belgium, angry at weak agricultural
prices, have this week staged protests, blocking roads and
supermarket entrances, in some cases disrupting traffic across
borders.
President Francois Hollande's government last week announced
plans to raise the price of beef, pork and milk and promised
farmers up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in tax rebates,
delayed payments and loan guarantees.
The Commission said on Thursday global demand for milk and
dairy products fell throughout last year and the first half of
this year, largely because of a slowdown in Chinese imports.
In addition, Russia has extended its embargo on EU products
until August 2016, which the Commission described as
"unjustified and illegal".
"We need to continue to provide a safety net in order to
give security to producers who continue to face difficulties in
relation to the ban," EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan
said.
For the dairy sector, the measures, to be extended until the
end of February, consist of public buying and aid for private
storage for both butter and skimmed milk powder (SMP).
For fruit and vegetables, the Commission proposes to extend
until June 30 2016, measures covering fruits, such as peaches
and nectarines, affected by the Russia ban.
These measures include taking the fruit from the market and
giving it away to charities or for use in animal feed.
EU rules on market intervention mean it can be agreed at
expert level, but at France's request, there is expected to be
an emergency meeting of EU agriculture ministers on Sept. 7 to
debate the issue further.
($1 = 0.9148 euros)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by David Evans)