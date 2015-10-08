* EU policymakers working on novel foods law
* Insects seen more likely as animal feed, than human food
* Role in food security, climate protection
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 8 Houseflies, crickets and
silkworms can be safe, nutritious and more environmentally
friendly alternatives to chicken, beef or pork, research carried
out for the European Commission finds.
Still, they are less likely to be found on European
restaurant menus than in animal feed, carefully controlled to
prevent the kind of prions, or abnormal proteins, blamed for mad
cow disease.
The Commission, the EU executive, is working on revised
legislation on novel foods, after a previous proposal failed
because of opposition to animal cloning.
It asked the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) to
research the safety of eating insects.
In a scientific opinion published on Thursday, EFSA said the
use of insects as a source of food and feed potentially had
important environmental, economic and food security benefits.
Farming of insects can lead to lower emissions of greenhouse
gases and ammonia than cattle or pigs and higher efficiency in
converting feed to protein, the report said.
"How and to what extent the inclusion of insects in
gastronomy can impact the general consumption pattern in the
population is unclear but (it) holds the potential for a rapid
change in future consumption patterns," EFSA's report said.
Belgian supermarket operator Delhaize in 2014
introduced tapenades based on mealworms in its Belgian
supermarkets, but they were not a hit.
"We opted not to have any visible insects in the products to
lower the initial reluctance but even then we saw that the
customer wasn't ready for it," a spokesman said.
Insect species believed to have the greatest potential for
human food or animal feed in the European Union include
houseflies, mealworms, crickets and silkworms.
Especially in paste or other processed forms, they are
considered as alternatives to mainstream animal sources of food
such as chicken, pork, beef and fish as well as useful for
animal feed.
In the event whole insects are distributed as food, they
would be expected to undergo some processing, such as chilling
and drying, and would be labelled with instructions for use.
In some cases, parts of the insect, such as the wings and
legs of crickets, should be removed "to improve the eating
experience and reduce choking risks," EFSA said, drawing a
comparison with peeling prawns.
(Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip
Blenkinsop and Mark Potter)