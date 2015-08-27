* Monsanto's MON810 is only GM crop grown in EU
* U.S. wants GM acceptance as part of EU-U.S. trade deal
* Monsanto says not seeking EU approval to grow other GM
crops
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Aug 27 Monsanto said it would
abide by Latvia's and Greece's requests under a new EU opt-out
law to be excluded from its application to grow a genetically
modified (GM) crop across the European Union, but accused them
of ignoring science.
Under a law signed in March individual countries can seek
exclusion from any approval request for GM cultivation across
the EU. While the European Commission is responsible for
approvals, requests to be excluded also have to be submitted to
the company making the application.
GM crops are widely-grown in the Americas and Asia, but
Monsanto's pest-resistant MON810 is the only variety grown in
Europe, where opposition is fierce.
France and Germany have said they are opposed to GM
cultivation, and while Britain is in favour, the Scottish
government is against.
The EU law has riled the GM industry and the United States,
which wants Europe to open its doors fully to U.S. GM crops as
part of a planned EU-U.S. free trade deal.
In a statement on Thursday, the European Commission
confirmed that so far only Latvia and Greece had asked for
opt-outs from Monsanto's request to continue to grow MON810.
In its formal response to Latvia, seen by Reuters, Monsanto
says Latvia's request "contradicts and undermines the scientific
consensus on the safety of MON810".
GM in Europe is a small fraction of Monsanto's activity and
Monsanto said in an emailed statement that these opt-outs would
have no impact on its business.
"Nevertheless, we regret that some countries are deviating
from a science-based approach to innovation in agriculture and
have elected to prohibit the cultivation of a successful GM
product on arbitrary political grounds," the statement said.
Monsanto said it had no immediate plans to request approvals
for any new GM seeds in Europe.
Among the criticisms raised by anti-GM campaigners is that
GM cultivation threatens biodiversity, although the industry
refutes this.
On Thursday, environmental campaigners urged other nations
to follow the example of Latvia and Greece.
Friends of the Earth Europe also circulated letters showing
the European Commission is examining rules for imports of
products with trace levels of GM and had requested the expert
opinion of the European Food Safety Authority.
In a statement on Thursday, the Commission said its
zero-tolerance policy against non-authorised GM products remains
in place and it was simply seeking advice on "a scientific
question" unrelated to trade negotiations with the United
States.
The EFSA said it would issue a scientific opinion on the
question by the end of 2017.
(Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Evans)