BRUSSELS Oct 12 The European Union's largest farms will see their EU direct subsidies capped at 300,000 euros a year from 2014, under proposals announced by the bloc's agriculture chief on Wednesday.

The proposals are part of a planned reform of the EU's common agricultural policy (CAP) after 2013, which will continue to channel about 55 billion euros ($75 billion) in public subsidies to EU farmers each year.

"The Commission proposes the progressive reduction of basic subsidies above 150,000 euros, and capping them at 300,000 euros," said EU agriculture commissioner Dacian Ciolos, speaking at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The plans also include a proposal to limit the payment of EU subsidies to "active farmers", Ciolos said, adding that he doubted airports and golf courses needed the EU farm subsidies they currently receive.

The 27-nation bloc should retain existing market management tools after the reform -- including public intervention and private storage aid -- to cope with market volatility and future food crises, Ciolos said.

The proposals must now be jointly approved by EU governments and lawmakers in the European Parliament -- a process which is expected to take up to two years to complete.

In proposals for the EU's next long-term budget announced in July, the Commission proposed keeping overall farm spending at more or less its current level until 2020.

Safeguarding EU farm spending is a key priority for France -- the top recipient of direct EU farm subsidies -- whose President Nicolas Sarkozy has pledged to defend the CAP with an eye on securing rural votes in next year's presidential elections. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)