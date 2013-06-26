BRUSSELS, June 26 European Union negotiators agreed far-reaching reforms to the bloc's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) on Wednesday, fixing the rules governing 50 billion euros ($65.37 billion) in annual farm subsidies for 2014-2020.

"We have reached a deal on CAP reforms," said an EU official involved in the talks, adding that full details of the agreement would be available after a vote by the agriculture committee in the European Parliament later on Wednesday.

Under the reform, many of Europe's largest farms will lose up to 30 percent of their current subsidies to allow payments to be shared out more equally across the bloc. Wednesday's deal must be formally rubber-stamped by EU governments and the European Parliament before entering force.

($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Foo Yun Chee)