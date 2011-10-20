* France, Germany say new requirements will hamper
production
* Britain says environmental requirements should be stronger
Luxembourg Oct 20 The European Union's most
influential countries attacked proposals to increasingly link EU
farm subsidies to environmental goals as part of plans from the
bloc's executive to reform the common agricultural policy (CAP)
from 2014.
Last week, the European Commission announced plans to force
farmers to adopt new environmentally friendly practices, in a
bid to keep agricultural subsidies at their current level of
about 55 billion euros ($76 billion) a year.
But at a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Luxembourg
on Thursday, top farming nations France and Germany said the
proposals would place an excessive burden on their farmers,
while Britain said the Commission's plans didn't go far enough.
"Germany supports the objective of the Commission whereby
environmental contributions increase further under the CAP,"
said the country's farm minister, Ilse Aigner.
"However ... we're going to have to consider to what extent
the measures proposed by the Commission really can lead to a
higher environmental contribution on the part of the CAP without
increasing bureaucratic burdens," she said.
France's agriculture minister, Bruno Le Maire, said the
proposal to make 30 percent of direct EU subsidies dependent on
meeting green criteria went too far. France is the main
recipient of the subsidies.
"We feel that 30 percent of direct aid is an excessive
amount, given the budgetary context and the many challenges that
farmers are having to face," he said.
"We are going to fight to make these proposals evolve. Our
position is simple: Yes to the 'greening' principle, but no to
the terms as they are currently presented," Le Maire had earlier
told reporters on the sidelines of the EU ministerial meeting.
But Britain's farm chief, Caroline Spelman, said the
Commission should have gone further and that the proposals would
have little impact on the environment.
"At the moment, they risk either simply rewarding farmers
for normal good practice, or worse, preventing them from making
the right decisions for sustainability," she said.
Spelman also criticised plans to keep farm subsidies at
their current level up to 2020, unlike France's Le Maire, who
described the proposed level of funding as "the minimum
possible".
"The reform of the system of direct payments is like
embarking on a journey, where farming progressively moves away
from support in the context of rising world food prices,"
Spelman said.
The Commission's CAP reform plans must now be jointly
approved by EU governments and lawmakers in the European
Parliament -- a complex process of political horse-trading which
is expected to take up to two years to finish.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting by Marie Maitre, writing by Charlie Dunmore; Editing
by Jane Baird)