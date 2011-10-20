* France, Germany say new requirements will hamper production

* Britain says environmental requirements should be stronger

Luxembourg Oct 20 The European Union's most influential countries attacked proposals to increasingly link EU farm subsidies to environmental goals as part of plans from the bloc's executive to reform the common agricultural policy (CAP) from 2014.

Last week, the European Commission announced plans to force farmers to adopt new environmentally friendly practices, in a bid to keep agricultural subsidies at their current level of about 55 billion euros ($76 billion) a year.

But at a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Luxembourg on Thursday, top farming nations France and Germany said the proposals would place an excessive burden on their farmers, while Britain said the Commission's plans didn't go far enough.

"Germany supports the objective of the Commission whereby environmental contributions increase further under the CAP," said the country's farm minister, Ilse Aigner.

"However ... we're going to have to consider to what extent the measures proposed by the Commission really can lead to a higher environmental contribution on the part of the CAP without increasing bureaucratic burdens," she said.

France's agriculture minister, Bruno Le Maire, said the proposal to make 30 percent of direct EU subsidies dependent on meeting green criteria went too far. France is the main recipient of the subsidies.

"We feel that 30 percent of direct aid is an excessive amount, given the budgetary context and the many challenges that farmers are having to face," he said.

"We are going to fight to make these proposals evolve. Our position is simple: Yes to the 'greening' principle, but no to the terms as they are currently presented," Le Maire had earlier told reporters on the sidelines of the EU ministerial meeting.

But Britain's farm chief, Caroline Spelman, said the Commission should have gone further and that the proposals would have little impact on the environment.

"At the moment, they risk either simply rewarding farmers for normal good practice, or worse, preventing them from making the right decisions for sustainability," she said.

Spelman also criticised plans to keep farm subsidies at their current level up to 2020, unlike France's Le Maire, who described the proposed level of funding as "the minimum possible".

"The reform of the system of direct payments is like embarking on a journey, where farming progressively moves away from support in the context of rising world food prices," Spelman said.

The Commission's CAP reform plans must now be jointly approved by EU governments and lawmakers in the European Parliament -- a complex process of political horse-trading which is expected to take up to two years to finish. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Marie Maitre, writing by Charlie Dunmore; Editing by Jane Baird)